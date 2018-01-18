Suspects in Marshals shooting death have long criminal history

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — abc27 has learned the two suspects involved in a search warrant that led to the shooting death of U.S. Marshal Christopher Hill have long criminal histories.

Investigators say Kevin Sturgis, 31, shot multiple members of the United States Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force who were serving a search warrant on the 1800 block of Mulberry Street in Harrisburg. Sturgis, who is from Philadelphia, was killed by law enforcement officers at the scene. Sturgis had two active warrants from the city of Philadelphia, one for failure to appear for sentencing on a charge of Persons Not to Possess Firearms and one for failure to appear for a violation of probation hearing on original charges of Receiving Stolen Property, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unauthorized Use of an Automobile.

Sturgis had a long criminal history dating back to 2005, which included several drug charges, as well as burglary and rape.

Shayla Lynette Towles Pierce, 30, of Harrisburg, was wanted by Harrisburg Police on charges of Illegal Possession of a Firearm, Simple Assault and Terroristic Threats. Abc27 has learned those charges stem from an incident on November 25, 2017. According to court papers, Pierce parked her car in the middle of Mulberry Street and was blocking traffic. When a woman approached Pierce and asked her to move her car Pierce allegedly got out of her vehicle, pulled a handgun out of her purse and pointed the gun at the woman’s head and said ” I’ll shoot you”. Pierce failed to show up for her preliminary hearing related to this incident which is why police served the warrant at her home.

Pierce’s criminal history dates back to 2012. She has previously been charged with simple assault, and disorderly conduct.

Pierce is in Dauphin County Prison in lieu of $200,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is set for February 1.