Police: 3 robbed barbershop, pistol-whipped owner

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Two men and a 16-year-old were arrested at a Lancaster barbershop just moments after they pistol-whipped the owner during a robbery, police said.

Officers responded to the Level Up Barbershop at 18 South Duke Street after a 911 caller reported hearing shouts and the sounds of someone being assaulted Wednesday afternoon.

The first officer on the scene entered the shop and saw blood on the floor and chairs. Two men ran toward the basement stairs, and the owner had a bloody forehead from being struck with a handgun.

The three suspects, 16-year-old David Santiago Jr., 18-year-old Domingo Rivera, and 23-year-old Emanuel Candelaria, were all taken into custody inside the shop. Rivera came out of hiding in an elevated crawlspace after police announced a K9 would be used. Candelaria ignored the warning and remained in the crawlspace until he was bitten on his hand and head, police said.

Two handguns were found in a basement drop ceiling. One of the handguns had been reported as stolen.

Santiago, Rivera, and Candelaria were charged with robbery, aggravated assault, and related charges. Santiago is charged as an adult.

Bail at Lancaster County Prison was set at $1 million each.