Pediatrician accused of indecently assaulting child in office

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A pediatrician with offices in Cambria and Somerset counties has been arrested on child predator charges.

Dr. Johnnie Barto, 70, is accused of having inappropriate physical contact with a 12-year-old patient during an appointment in his office. He’s charged with indecent assault, corruption of minors, and endangering the welfare of children.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro said there may be other victims, and he urged anyone with information to come forward.

“These charges are deeply disturbing because the accused is a pediatrician, someone who is in close contact with children and in whom patients and the community place their trust,” Shapiro said.

Barto was arraigned on the charges Thursday afternoon, and bail was set at $10,000, pending a preliminary hearing on Jan. 24. As a condition of bail, Barto was ordered to have no contact with children without adult supervision.