NEWVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A Newville man died after a single-vehicle crash Wednesday evening in Upper Mifflin Township.

Paul A. Alston, 34, struck a tree after losing control of a 2008 Jeep Laredo in a curve near 25 Whiskey Run Road, state police in Carlisle said in a news release. He was pronounced dead at Geisinger Holy Spirit Hospital.

Whiskey Run Road was closed for about two hours due to the crash and investigation, police said.