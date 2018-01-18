Mechanicsburg leaders look to transform downtown

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– Mechanicsburg leaders want to revitalize the borough’s Central Square.

“The Mechanicsburg downtown is a downtown for so much of the county and the surrounding areas,” said John Anthony, one of the borough’s council members.

This week, the borough’s council gave the green light to a concept plan called Renaissance Mechancisburg.

“Making sure we honor its historic past as well as bring it into the future,” said Jayne Drake, the president of the Downtown Mechanicsburg Partnership, which is spearheading the changes.

Planners want to make Center Square more inviting for people in Mechanicsburg and across Cumberland County. They are even considering adding a stage for entertainment and music at the intersection of Main and Market streets.

The plan aims to transform downtown into a hot spot for people to stay and socialize. Part of that involves adding more trees and places to sit.

“We also imagine having a fountain or something beautiful on the square to help to ground the area,” said Drake.

The hope is that the changes boost the local economy too.

The plan will cost $2 million but council says it will be paid for by fundraising, and not taxpayer dollars.

It’s still early in the planning process, so there’s no set timeline yet. The borough is currently looking for a firm to create a specific design.

Anthony admits, there has been some push back, which is why he wants the community involved.

“People that are concerned about money, right? Concerned about what it’s going to look like. Are you doing the right design? And that’s why we invite so many to come so often to be part of the process,” said Anthony.

Thursday is the first fundraising meeting, and planners say they want to see construction started in the next couple of years.