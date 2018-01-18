Marsico announces retirement from state House

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A state legislator who has represented suburban Harrisburg since 1988 says this year will be his last.

Republican Rep. Ron Marsico says he’ll retire at the conclusion of the 2017-18 legislative session. His 105th Legislative District includes Lower Paxton, South Hanover, and West Hanover townships.

“It has been an honor to serve in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, and to represent the people in the 105th Legislative District, for almost three decades,” Marsico said in a statement. “This has not only been a job for me but a way of life. I thank the voters for giving me their support, the opportunity to serve and their trust.”

Marsico said he’ll continue to serve his community by helping his son, Wayde, with a nonprofit foundation to provide funding, promotion and development for youth and high school sports.