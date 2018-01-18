Man admits to sexually assaulting girl, 12

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A York County man has admitted in court that he sexually abused a 12-year-old girl at a Lancaster home.

Eric Hallager, 35, of Manchester, pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges of unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors, and indecent assault.

The district attorney’s office said in exchange for the plea, Hallager will serve 10 to 23 months in prison, followed by five years of probation.

Hallager sexually assaulted the girl at a home on West Orange Street in August 2015.

As part of his sentence, he must also register his whereabouts with police for the next 25 years, under Megan’s Law.