Leaders hail Philadelphia, Pittsburgh making Amazon list

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Leaders in Pennsylvania are hailing the inclusion of Philadelphia and Pittsburgh on a list of finalists for Amazon’s second headquarters.

Gov. Tom Wolf said he wasn’t surprised, given Pennsylvania’s “strategic location in the heart of the East Coast” along with its workforce and educational institutions.

Mayor Jim Kenney calls the decision to include Philadelphia “an exciting milestone” for the city. Delaware’s governor and other officials vowed to support Philadelphia’s application as a boon to the region.

Officials in Allegheny County including Pittsburgh Mayor William Peduto said they were excited and proud.

Amazon released a list Thursday of 20 finalists narrowed from 238 proposals received.

Cities across North America have been fiercely competing for the online retailer’s second headquarters and its promise of 50,000 new jobs and construction spending topping $5 billion.