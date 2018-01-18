Law enforcement officers react to deadly Harrisburg shooting

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Local law enforcement officers are reacting to the deadly shooting in Harrisburg.

“The problem is you can’t prepare for everything,” said Derry Township Police Chief Garth Warner. “You never know until that moment what they’re prepared to do.”

Warner says even with training, you can’t predict what a day’s work will bring when you wear a badge.

He says its important for families of first responders to talk about the shooting. “It may just be a small conversation about it among family members but just continuing to give support to that family member who is in law enforcement,” said Warner.

Dr. Jonathan Lee teaches criminal justice at Penn State Harrisburg. “One in about 1,400 federal officers, law enforcement officers, get killed on a yearly basis,” said Lee. “This one already accounts for one in 2018 so you can imagine the gravity of the situation.”

Lee says serving a warrant may be an every day duty for some officers but that the danger is real.

“They are dealing with a hostile environment on a daily basis…They’re knocking on the door knowing that there’s a probability that there’s a person behind the door,” said Lee.

Warner says this shooting is something everyone should reflect on. “This should really upset society when something like this happens. This should not be acceptable,” said Warner.

The chief says situations like this are when neighboring agencies step up and help out. He tells us multiple agencies across Dauphin County offer and provide support for one another. Warner says this can range from working on an investigation to helping with traffic when other officers are busy.

Warner says communication is key among different organizations and among a department itself. “There’s a lot of different, moving parts in this. A lot of different people involved. So our main conversation is are those people being taken care of and is there anything that we can do to help,” said Warner.