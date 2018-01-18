Judge convicted of cocaine thefts ordered disbarred

In a March 20, 2015 photo, Common Pleas Judge Paul Pozonsky, center, exits the courtroom with his defense attorney Robert Del Greco, right, and associate Mark Fiorilli, left, after pleading guilty to several charges involving the theft of cocaine evidence at the Washington County Courthouse in Pittsburgh. Former judge Pozonsky's lawyer on Tuesday, April 4, 2017, asked the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to consider allowing his law license to remain suspended instead of permanently disbarring him. (Michael Henninger/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)

PITTSBURGH (AP) – A former judge convicted of stealing cocaine from evidence in the county drug court he founded has been disbarred from the practice of law in Pennsylvania.

The state Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the disbarment of former Washington County Judge Paul Pozonsky, who had sought a retroactive three- to five-year suspension instead.

The high court said the disbarment, which takes effect Feb. 17, was warranted “to both protect the public and to preserve the integrity of the legal profession.”

Pozonsky was removed from criminal cases and resigned in 2012 and was charged a year later. He pleaded guilty to obstructing justice, theft and misapplying government property.

He was sentenced in 2015 to 30 days to nearly two years and served the minimum term on work release before he was paroled.

