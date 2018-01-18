Jon Ritchie returns to radio in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA (WHTM) – Former NFL player and Cumberland Valley grad Jon Ritchie has returned to the city where he ended his football career. Ritchie co-hosts ‘Middays with Joe DeCamara & Jon Ritchie’ on WIP Sports Radio.

“This is the most fun I’ve had doing ‘sports talking’.” Ritchie, 43, has tried a lot of different jobs in the public spotlight since retiring with the Eagles in 2006 including multiple radio and television jobs as well as a run for State Senate in Cumberland County in 2016. Now, as the Eagles are one win away from reaching its first Super Bowl since Ritchie was on the team in 2004, he’s enjoying the excitement surrounding the City of Brotherly Love.

“I really feel like I have a great feel for the city, the people of Philadelphia, how they feel, what they love and what they hate.”

The Eagles host the Minnesota Vikings Sunday night at 6:40 in the NFC Championship game.