Ex-congressman’s lawyer cites juror dismissal in appeal

FILE- In this March 11, 2016, file photo, Rep. Chaka Fattah, D-Pa., walks from the federal courthouse in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – A lawyer for imprisoned former U.S. Rep. Chaka Fattah has zeroed in on the dismissal of a holdout juror in his appeal of the congressman’s racketeering conviction.

Fattah’s attorney, Bruce Merenstein, told a panel of federal judges in Philadelphia on Thursday that there wasn’t a good enough reason to dismiss a juror who reportedly screamed at his counterparts and vowed to cause a hung jury.

But one of the judges countered, saying that jurors told officials that the man who was dismissed refused to cooperate in the deliberation process.

The 61-year-old Philadelphia Democrat spent 20 years in Congress before being convicted in 2016 of taking an illegal campaign loan, then using government and nonprofit funds to repay it. He was sentenced to a decade in prison.

