East Pennsboro Area School board to discuss future school renovation projects

ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) East Pennsboro Area school board is expected to discuss future school renovation projects that could cost up to $50 million.

The board wants to move forward with a plan to renovate all school buildings. It adds classrooms with new technology for students and removes the fifth grade from the middle school which would create two K-5 buildings within the current elementary schools.

The board has been talking about the renovation projects since a feasibility study was completed in 2016.

It found some buildings had old mechanical, electrical, and plumping systems. Other buildings weren’t compatible with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Some schools also had undersized classrooms.

The board will also discuss changing the start and end times of some buildings. It would mean the school bus service would change. The move could save the district money.

The school board’s meeting is Thursday, January 18 at 7:30 p.m. at the East Pennsboro Area Middle School large group instruction room.