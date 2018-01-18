Cold start today, but a warm-up is on the way for the weekend

Temperatures are starting out in the teens and single digits across the area this morning thanks to clear skies, calm winds, and a fresh snow pack. The rest of the day looks pleasant and a bit warmer with highs right around freezing and plenty of sunshine! There will be a bit of a breeze at times today, however, with northwest winds gusting over 20 mph. Tonight will be mainly clear and cold again, with lows dipping to around 20 degrees.

A stretch of mild weather arrives for the end of the workweek and the weekend. Highs by Friday will reach 40 degrees, with some locations warming near 50 degrees over the weekend! Overall, the rest of the month looks to stay on the milder side with a few rain showers arriving by early next week. Bottom line: this fresh snow won’t be sticking around for long. Enjoy it while it lasts…and enjoy the upcoming quiet weather pattern!