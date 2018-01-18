Bed Bath & Beyond recalls comforters for mold exposure risk

By Published: Updated:

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – Bed Bath & Beyond has recalled more than 175,000 comforters that could expose people to mold.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says mold poses a risk of respiratory or other infections in people with weakened immune systems, damaged lungs or an allergy to mold.

The recall involves Hudson comforters by UGG. The polyester comforters were sold in four different solid colors: garnet, navy, gray, and oatmeal, and three sizes: twin, full/queen, and king.

The comforters were sold at Bed Bath & Beyond from August 2017 through October 2017.

The safety commission said people should stop using the recalled comforters and return them to Bed Bath & Beyond for a full refund.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s