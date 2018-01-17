York man injured by gunfire into moving car

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A 21-year-old York man was injured when gunfire struck a moving vehicle early Wednesday.

Isaiah Ritter was a rear seat passenger when the shots were fired near the first block of South Penn Street around 1:18 a.m., police said.

The driver told police he heard the shots but continued driving until he realized his passenger had been struck. He said he then drove Ritter directly to a hospital.

Police have not identified any suspects.

Anyone with information should call the York Detective Division at 717-849-2219 or 717-846-1234. Anonymous tips can be texted to “Yorktip” at tip411(847411).