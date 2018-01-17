Winter road conditions impacting cars

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Icy and snowy roads are wrecking havoc across the Midstate.

PennDOT has had crews treating and paving roads since Monday. Despite this week’s clean up, the department is already preparing for springtime potholes.

“We can guess at areas that are prone to potholes, areas that have water underneath the road, but really we want to encourage people to use the 1-800-FIX-ROAD. Let us know about it. We try and get out there as quickly as we can,” PennDOT spokeswoman Fritzi Schreffler said.

PennDOT says potholes tend to form when the weather gets warmer. Any potholes crews fix now will be temporary.

“We could fill in an area, we get a thaw-freeze cycle and they open back up again, and people wonder why haven’t you fixed it because we can’t do a permanent fix until the road temperatures warm up,” Schreffler said.

Potholes are usually your car’s worst enemy, but mechanics say right now people need to focus on how the cold temperatures are impacting their cars.

“Double check air pressure, your battery. With these cold snaps again, it’s really wrecking a lot of havoc on batteries,” said Greg Sharrar, owner of Tire Mart on Jonestown Road in Lower Paxton Township.