Val’s Kids – Chole

Farm Show fun for Chloe, an engaging young lady who checked out the Pennsylvania State Police book picking out a hat. Then on to the milkshake area for a behind the scene at the tasty treat. Chole loves animals, and spent some time with ducklings. Chole enjoys cooking, culinary arts is her favorite class. The country music fan loves to read.

“I like Harry Potter, Narnia and Twilight” Chloe, Val’s Kid said. “Chloe is looking for a patient family, someone who is going to be there long term for her.” Amara Hunter, Adoption Worker said.

Chloe’s favorite food is chocolate chip pancakes. She would like to live on a farm, especially one with horses. Chloe loves to horseback ride.

You can visit the link below to view all the kids waiting for a forever home.

http://www.adoptpakids.org/WaitingKids.aspx