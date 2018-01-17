The Computer Ministry: Electronics Recycling Day

The Computer Ministry of Mechanicsburg, PA collects computer parts and equipment and then refurbishes them. The Computer Ministry will then donate the equipment to non-profit ministries and organizations that need computers.

They provide assistance and improve efficiency within churches and other organizations of need by providing them technical solutions consisting of, but not limited to, computer hardware and/or software.

Have some unused electronics lying around? Stop in to the Computer Ministries’ location at 5 Pleasant View Drive, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055 to recycle and re-purpose for those in need!