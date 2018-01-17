Snow ending this morning, clearing and breezy this afternoon

The snow continues to fall early on this Wednesday morning and the clipper is leaving behind several inches across Central PA. While many locations saw between 2 and 5 inches of snow, there were some areas that over achieved and saw 6 inches or slightly more! The snow will make for a slick morning commute today, and temperatures falling back into the 20s overnight have not helped. Expect main roadways to be treated and mainly fine, with secondary and back roads snow covered and slick. Highs today will stay in the 20s, but it will clear out later today with a breeze developing from the northwest. Tonight will feature clear skies, and with a fresh snowpack, cold temperatures in the teens!

Tomorrow looks pleasant and a bit warmer with highs above freezing and plenty of sunshine! A stretch of mild weather arrives for the end of the workweek and the weekend. Highs by Friday will reach 40 degrees, with some locations warming near 50 degrees over the weekend! Overall, the rest of the month looks to stay on the milder side with a few rain showers arriving by early next week. Bottom line: this fresh snow won’t be sticking around for long. Enjoy it while it lasts!