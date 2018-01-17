Residents in a Dauphin County neighborhood concerned about illegal dumping

Published: Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A property in Susquehanna Township, has become a target for people dumping trash and debris. A woman who didn’t want to be identified, told abc27, she was awaken by a loud noise, early Monday morning. “I hear a screeching and grinding noise and I get up and go to my bedroom window to see what is happening,” said the woman. She says she looked out her window, and saw a truck dumping trash from a dumpster.

She says the land that used to be home to the township municipal building, has become and eyesore and neighbors have concerns that it will become a breeding ground for animals and will attract more dumping. “The fact that somebody is coming into my neighborhood and dumping trash, this is not a junkyard,” said the woman. “There’s an abandoned bus up here that is a potential hazard for kids because they want to play on the bus, or underneath the bus.”

Township residents are asked to contact the codes office to register complaints or express concerns about illegal dumping in their neighborhoods.

 

 

