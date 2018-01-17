Police: Suspects stole meat worth hundreds of dollars from Susquehanna Twp store

Susquehanna Twp. Meat Theft View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Susquehanna Township Police release photos of suspects and getaway pickup truck involved in meat theft

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) Police are looking for two women they believe stole several hundred dollars worth of meat from a store.

Susquehanna Township Police said the retail theft happened at a store on the 3800 block of Union Deposit Road on Wednesday around 11:13 a.m.

According a police release, the women walked out of the store with a cart full of meat, put the meat into the bed of a pickup truck, and left.

Contact Detective Meier at 717-909-9246 if you have any information that could help with this investigation.