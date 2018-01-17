Police: Suspects stole meat worth hundreds of dollars from Susquehanna Twp store

By Published:

Susquehanna Twp. Meat Theft

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) Police are looking for two women they believe stole several hundred dollars worth of meat from a store.

Susquehanna Township Police said the retail theft happened at a store on the 3800 block of Union Deposit Road on Wednesday around 11:13 a.m.

According a police release, the women walked out of the store with a cart full of meat, put the meat into the bed of a pickup truck, and left.

Contact Detective Meier at 717-909-9246 if you have any information that could help with this investigation.

 

 

