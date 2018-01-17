Pennsylvania’s first medical marijuana dispensary opens

Published:

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania’s first medical marijuana dispensary is ready to begin providing the drug once it’s available from a licensed grower.

State officials attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday at Keystone Canna Remedies in Bethlehem.

The dispensary will sell medical marijuana to Pennsylvanians registered for the program. Identification cards must be obtained through the Health Department after a physician certifies the patient suffers from one of 17 serious medical conditions.

The Health Department says inspections are underway at other dispensaries across the state.

The program is on schedule to begin delivering medical marijuana in the spring.

