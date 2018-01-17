PBS to air five-part series ‘#MeToo, Now What?’ in February

FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2017 file photo, President and CEO Paula Kerger speaks at the PBS's Executive Session at the 2017 Television Critics Association press tour in Pasadena, Calif. PBS, which dealt with sexual misconduct allegations in its own backyard, will air a series examining the pressing social issue. The five-part series, "#MeToo, Now What?" will address how we got here and how "we can use this moment to effect positive and lasting change," Kerger said Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — PBS will air a five-part series about the sexual misconduct crisis.

PBS chief executive Paula Kerger said Tuesday will address the burst of attention to the issue and how it can be used to produce “positive and lasting change.”

“#MeToo, Now What?” will be hosted by Zainab Salbi, founder of Women for Women International, a humanitarian organization. The debut date is Feb. 2.

PBS said the series will include reporting and conversations on topics including how race and class figure into the issue. Studio guests will include men and women from across the country, along with activists, and leaders from media, business and other sectors.

The Me Too unity movement was triggered by allegations of sexual misconduct against prominent men including Harvey Weinstein.

