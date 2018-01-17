Pa. senator calls on Congress to reclassify marijuana

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania senator says he’ll introduce a resolution urging Congress to reclassify marijuana under the federal Controlled Substances Act.

State Sen. Anthony Williams (D-Philadelphia) said rescheduling marijuana from a Schedule I substance would allow states to run their medical marijuana programs without federal overreach.

Schedule I substances are defined as drugs with no accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse. And because marijuana is illegal under federal law, those who use it aren’t legally able to possess guns or ammunition.

“The confusion between gun ownership and legally possessing marijuana under state law could be alleviated by reclassifying the drug at the federal level,” Williams said in a statement Wednesday. “Rather than creating a costly process of individually deciding who gets to access both firearms and marijuana legally, the federal government should move marijuana out of the Schedule I category.”

Williams said he expects to introduce the measure in the next several weeks. He said he’s hopeful the Senate would consider his resolution quickly.