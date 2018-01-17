Officiant: Captive kids, parents seemed normal

PERRIS, Calif. (AP) – The Elvis impersonator who officiated three wedding vow renewal ceremonies for two California parents accused of malnourishing and torturing their children says nothing seemed amiss with the family.

Kent Ripley officiated the three ceremonies for David and Louise Turpin at A Elvis Chapel in Las Vegas in 2011, 2013 and 2015.

He says he felt like he got to know the family, making the news of the Turpins’ arrest all the more shocking.

He says the couple’s 13 children, ranging from 2 to 29 years old, all looked young and thin but never like they weren’t getting enough food.

Ripley reviewed three videos of the couple’s renewal ceremonies and says they now seem “haunting and disturbing.”