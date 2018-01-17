Officiant: Captive kids, parents seemed normal

These Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018, photos provided by the Riverside County Sheriff's Department show Louise Anna Turpin, left, and David Allen Turpin. Authorities say an emaciated teenager led deputies to a Perris, Calif., home where her 12 brothers and sisters were locked up in filthy conditions, with some of them malnourished and chained to beds. Riverside County sheriff's deputies arrested the parents David Allen Turpin and Louise Anna Turpin on Sunday. The parents could face charges including torture and child endangerment. (Riverside County Sheriff's Department via AP)

PERRIS, Calif. (AP) – The Elvis impersonator who officiated three wedding vow renewal ceremonies for two California parents accused of malnourishing and torturing their children says nothing seemed amiss with the family.

Kent Ripley officiated the three ceremonies for David and Louise Turpin at A Elvis Chapel in Las Vegas in 2011, 2013 and 2015.

He says he felt like he got to know the family, making the news of the Turpins’ arrest all the more shocking.

He says the couple’s 13 children, ranging from 2 to 29 years old, all looked young and thin but never like they weren’t getting enough food.

Ripley reviewed three videos of the couple’s renewal ceremonies and says they now seem “haunting and disturbing.”

