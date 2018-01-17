Man gets 12 years for distributing heroin

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Delaware man will serve more than 12 years in a federal prison for distributing heroin in central Pennsylvania.

Anthony Rowe, 55, of Wilmington, was sentenced Tuesday in U.S. District Court to 151 months in prison.

Rowe was found guilty by a jury in March 2017.

U.S. Attorney David Freed said Rowe traveled from Philadelphia to Dauphin and Lycoming counties and distributed over 10 kilograms of heroin between February and June 2016.

Ten kilograms of heroin is equal to about 400,000 retail bags of heroin.