Man faces trial for bounding, robbing elderly roommate

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster man faces trial on charges he tied up his elderly roommate then stole the man’s bank cards and car.

Aspen B. James, 40, waived a preliminary hearing Tuesday on counts of robbery, theft, unlawful restraint, and access device fraud, the district attorney’s office said.

By waiving the hearing, James did not admit guilt but concedes prosecutors have enough evidence for trial.

Authorities said James bound the 81-year-old man with an extension cord in their Manheim Township home last June, threatened to harm the man, then stole his credit cards and a debit card, cell phone, and a 1999 Buick Regal sedan. The victim was able to free himself.

James also is accused of attempting purchases with the stolen cards. Philadelphia police found him sleeping in the stolen Buick and arrested him the next day.