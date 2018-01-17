Inmate dies after jump at Camp Hill state prison

By Published:

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – An inmate serving a life sentence for homicide died this week after he jumped from the second-floor tier of a housing unit at the Camp Hill state prison.

James Michael Bailey, 70, died Monday morning at Geisinger Holy Spirit, Corrections Department spokeswoman Susan McNaughton said.

State police are investigating.

McNaughton said housing unit and prison medical staff immediately responded to the incident and began CPR. She said prison staff also called 911.

Bailey had been in the state prison system since 1998. He was temporarily transferred from SCI Greene to SCI Camp Hill on Jan. 9, McNaughton said.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s