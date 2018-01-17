Inmate dies after jump at Camp Hill state prison

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – An inmate serving a life sentence for homicide died this week after he jumped from the second-floor tier of a housing unit at the Camp Hill state prison.

James Michael Bailey, 70, died Monday morning at Geisinger Holy Spirit, Corrections Department spokeswoman Susan McNaughton said.

State police are investigating.

McNaughton said housing unit and prison medical staff immediately responded to the incident and began CPR. She said prison staff also called 911.

Bailey had been in the state prison system since 1998. He was temporarily transferred from SCI Greene to SCI Camp Hill on Jan. 9, McNaughton said.