GOP still struggling with Trump’s remarks on Africa

Kirstjen Nielsen
Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee in Capitol Hill, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, in Washington. Kirstjen said she “did not hear” President Donald Trump use a certain vulgarity to describe African countries, but she doesn’t “dispute the president was using tough language.” ( AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Republicans are still struggling to get their stories straight nearly a week after a meeting in which President Donald Trump is said to have used vulgar remarks that have been criticized as racist.

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen became the latest GOP official to offer an inconclusive version of the meeting. She testified at a congressional hearing Tuesday that she “did not hear” Trump use a certain vulgarity to describe African countries. But she didn’t “dispute the president was using tough language.”

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker angrily criticized Nielsen’s comments, telling her during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, “Your silence and your amnesia is complicity.”

The White House has not substantively disputed accounts of the episode, and it says Trump has no intention of apologizing.

