Giant best grocery store in Pennsylvania, national website says

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A national website dedicated to all things food and drink has named Giant Food Stores the best grocery store in Pennsylvania for 2018.

The Daily Meal compiled state-by-state rankings by looking at reviews on Google, Yelp, Foursquare, and Facebook, social media posts, local polls, and other “best-of” lists. The website also conducted informal polls to find out more about prices, quality, customer service, and store cleanliness.

The website said its rankings excluded small specialty and gourmet markets and focused on “the everyday shopping needs of the American consumer.” Independently owned and locally founded stores often won out over big chains.

In neighboring states, MOM’s Organic Market was named the best grocery store in Maryland, Kings Food Market received the honor in New Jersey, and Wegman’s was the favorite of New Yorkers.

The Daily Meal previously named Giant the best grocery store in Pennsylvania in 2016.