Do you know how to administer naloxone?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Each day in the U.S. more than 140 people die from opioid overdoses.

That’s why first responders are encouraging the public to get trained on how to use naloxone.

Chief Matt Baily with Susquehanna Township EMS says the first step is to know the signs of an overdose.

“The person may be blue or very pale…with a slow or erratic pulse,” said Baily.

He says it’s a good idea to start by administering CPR, but if that doesn’t work, try to administer naloxone.

Civilians are allowed to administer two versions of the drug. The injection version, costly at over $4,000, works like an epinephrine injection (like “EpiPen”) and must be inserted into the person’s thigh. A cheaper nasal spray version is $125.

To use the nasal spray version:

Remove it from the packet Insert it into the person’s nostril Push the button to release the antidote spray

Chief Baily says you most likely will not make a mistake if you follow these steps, which are also included in the nasal spray packet . He adds that afterwards, you should turn the person on their side to keep their airways open — in case of vomiting.

“It’s easy for someone to quickly do, even in an emergency.”

Under Pennsylvania law, the public can administer naloxone, as long as they also notify emergency services. Chief Baily says you should always dial 9-1-1 first. That way, in case anything goes wrong, help is on the way.