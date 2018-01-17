2 arrested after break-in at Palmyra gun store

PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) – Two men are accused of stealing handguns from a Palmyra gun shop.

Fernando Rodriguez, 20, of Lancaster, and Jorge Santiago, 19, of Leola, are charged with burglary, theft and numerous other charges related to the incident at the Horseshoe Pike Gun Shop.

Police said three people broke into the business by throwing a cinder block through a window just before midnight Tuesday.

Less than an hour later, police saw Rodriguez and Santiago standing in the area of North Lincoln Street and East North Avenue, both wearing clothing that matched what investigators saw in a store surveillance video.

Multiple handguns were found behind a home in the 100 block of East Cherry Street, as well as clothing used in the burglary, and a police dog tracked a scent from the stolen guns to where Rodriguez and Santiago had been standing, police said.

At least 13 guns were stolen from the shop. Police said the store was still taking inventory, and it is believed some guns are still missing.

Police said they haven’t identified the third burglar.

Anyone with information should call Palmyra police at 717-838-8189.