York County reports 2nd highest number of flu cases in PA

Susan Brown
FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2010 file photo, a nurse practitioner prepares a flu vaccination in Rockville, Md. A puzzling study of U.S. pregnancies suggests that women who received back-to-back flu shots between 2010 and 2012 _ after a new swine flu vaccine came out _ more often had miscarriages. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has released its weekly report on influenza, showing York County with the second highest number of confirmed cases.

The report, issued each Tuesday between early October and May, lists total cases for each affected county. Additionally, the totals are broken down into several categories of known flu strains currently infecting Pennsylvanians.

According to the report, Allegheny County has the most reported flu cases with 2,982, as determined by rapid test, PCR or culture.

In the Midstate, York County with 998 flu cases, ranked second in the state. Lancaster County reported 659 cases, followed by Dauphin County with 430 and Cumberland County with 398. Adams, Franklin, Lebanon, Mifflin, Juniata and Perry Counties each reported between 300 and 40 cases.

In the latest report week, which analyzed flu data collected from January 7-14, fourteen Pennsylvanians died from flu-related illness. The total number of flu-related deaths in the 2017/2018 season is now 32.

A complete listing of current flu cases is listed below, with more information available here.

County Influenza Type TOTAL
A B U*
  23 0 13 36
ADAMS 221 25 0 246
ALLEGHENY 2730 132 120 2982
ARMSTRONG 88 5 0 93
BEAVER 447 49 0 496
BEDFORD 29 1 0 30
BERKS 745 79 0 824
BLAIR 173 16 0 189
BRADFORD 57 15 0 72
BUCKS 405 91 0 496
BUTLER 332 24 21 377
CAMBRIA 183 18 0 201
CAMERON 27 10 0 37
CARBON 49 16 0 65
CENTRE 202 39 0 241
CHESTER 288 92 0 380
CLARION 56 1 0 57
CLEARFIELD 173 10 0 183
CLINTON 29 4 0 33
COLUMBIA 31 7 0 38
CRAWFORD 140 19 0 159
CUMBERLAND 329 69 0 398
DAUPHIN 368 57 5 430
DELAWARE 452 126 0 578
ELK 73 16 0 89
ERIE 381 29 0 410
FAYETTE 315 15 0 330
FOREST 2 0 0 2
FRANKLIN 204 24 0 228
FULTON 11 2 0 13
GREENE 69 6 0 75
HUNTINGDON 78 3 0 81
INDIANA 181 12 0 193
JEFFERSON 111 12 0 123
JUNIATA 26 1 0 27
LACKAWANNA 117 16 0 133
LANCASTER 541 116 2 659
LAWRENCE 64 13 0 77
LEBANON 162 23 0 185
LEHIGH 560 101 0 661
LUZERNE 282 58 0 340
LYCOMING 81 8 0 89
MCKEAN 21 13 0 34
MERCER 75 4 0 79
MIFFLIN 71 6 0 77
MONROE 93 37 0 130
MONTGOMERY 474 125 2 601
MONTOUR 9 4 0 13
NORTHAMPTON 466 254 0 720
NORTHUMBERLAND 23 17 0 40
PERRY 35 5 0 40
PHILADELPHIA 293 65 3 361
PIKE 15 3 0 18
POTTER 34 36 0 70
SCHUYLKILL 172 11 0 183
SNYDER 20 10 0 30
SOMERSET 46 8 11 65
SUSQUEHANNA 21 5 0 26
TIOGA 28 10 0 38
UNION 18 12 0 30
VENANGO 32 2 0 34
WARREN 23 1 0 24
WASHINGTON 744 28 1 773
WAYNE 56 15 0 71
WESTMORELAND 924 35 6 965
WYOMING 5 5 0 10
YORK 909 83 6 998
All 15442 2154 190 17786

