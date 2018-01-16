York County reports 2nd highest number of flu cases in PA

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has released its weekly report on influenza, showing York County with the second highest number of confirmed cases.
The report, issued each Tuesday between early October and May, lists total cases for each affected county. Additionally, the totals are broken down into several categories of known flu strains currently infecting Pennsylvanians.
According to the report, Allegheny County has the most reported flu cases with 2,982, as determined by rapid test, PCR or culture.
In the Midstate, York County with 998 flu cases, ranked second in the state. Lancaster County reported 659 cases, followed by Dauphin County with 430 and Cumberland County with 398. Adams, Franklin, Lebanon, Mifflin, Juniata and Perry Counties each reported between 300 and 40 cases.
In the latest report week, which analyzed flu data collected from January 7-14, fourteen Pennsylvanians died from flu-related illness. The total number of flu-related deaths in the 2017/2018 season is now 32.
A complete listing of current flu cases is listed below, with more information available here.
|County
|Influenza Type
|TOTAL
|A
|B
|U*
|23
|0
|13
|36
|ADAMS
|221
|25
|0
|246
|ALLEGHENY
|2730
|132
|120
|2982
|ARMSTRONG
|88
|5
|0
|93
|BEAVER
|447
|49
|0
|496
|BEDFORD
|29
|1
|0
|30
|BERKS
|745
|79
|0
|824
|BLAIR
|173
|16
|0
|189
|BRADFORD
|57
|15
|0
|72
|BUCKS
|405
|91
|0
|496
|BUTLER
|332
|24
|21
|377
|CAMBRIA
|183
|18
|0
|201
|CAMERON
|27
|10
|0
|37
|CARBON
|49
|16
|0
|65
|CENTRE
|202
|39
|0
|241
|CHESTER
|288
|92
|0
|380
|CLARION
|56
|1
|0
|57
|CLEARFIELD
|173
|10
|0
|183
|CLINTON
|29
|4
|0
|33
|COLUMBIA
|31
|7
|0
|38
|CRAWFORD
|140
|19
|0
|159
|CUMBERLAND
|329
|69
|0
|398
|DAUPHIN
|368
|57
|5
|430
|DELAWARE
|452
|126
|0
|578
|ELK
|73
|16
|0
|89
|ERIE
|381
|29
|0
|410
|FAYETTE
|315
|15
|0
|330
|FOREST
|2
|0
|0
|2
|FRANKLIN
|204
|24
|0
|228
|FULTON
|11
|2
|0
|13
|GREENE
|69
|6
|0
|75
|HUNTINGDON
|78
|3
|0
|81
|INDIANA
|181
|12
|0
|193
|JEFFERSON
|111
|12
|0
|123
|JUNIATA
|26
|1
|0
|27
|LACKAWANNA
|117
|16
|0
|133
|LANCASTER
|541
|116
|2
|659
|LAWRENCE
|64
|13
|0
|77
|LEBANON
|162
|23
|0
|185
|LEHIGH
|560
|101
|0
|661
|LUZERNE
|282
|58
|0
|340
|LYCOMING
|81
|8
|0
|89
|MCKEAN
|21
|13
|0
|34
|MERCER
|75
|4
|0
|79
|MIFFLIN
|71
|6
|0
|77
|MONROE
|93
|37
|0
|130
|MONTGOMERY
|474
|125
|2
|601
|MONTOUR
|9
|4
|0
|13
|NORTHAMPTON
|466
|254
|0
|720
|NORTHUMBERLAND
|23
|17
|0
|40
|PERRY
|35
|5
|0
|40
|PHILADELPHIA
|293
|65
|3
|361
|PIKE
|15
|3
|0
|18
|POTTER
|34
|36
|0
|70
|SCHUYLKILL
|172
|11
|0
|183
|SNYDER
|20
|10
|0
|30
|SOMERSET
|46
|8
|11
|65
|SUSQUEHANNA
|21
|5
|0
|26
|TIOGA
|28
|10
|0
|38
|UNION
|18
|12
|0
|30
|VENANGO
|32
|2
|0
|34
|WARREN
|23
|1
|0
|24
|WASHINGTON
|744
|28
|1
|773
|WAYNE
|56
|15
|0
|71
|WESTMORELAND
|924
|35
|6
|965
|WYOMING
|5
|5
|0
|10
|YORK
|909
|83
|6
|998
|All
|15442
|2154
|190
|17786