York County reports 2nd highest number of flu cases in PA

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has released its weekly report on influenza, showing York County with the second highest number of confirmed cases.

The report, issued each Tuesday between early October and May, lists total cases for each affected county. Additionally, the totals are broken down into several categories of known flu strains currently infecting Pennsylvanians.

According to the report, Allegheny County has the most reported flu cases with 2,982, as determined by rapid test, PCR or culture.

In the Midstate, York County with 998 flu cases, ranked second in the state. Lancaster County reported 659 cases, followed by Dauphin County with 430 and Cumberland County with 398. Adams, Franklin, Lebanon, Mifflin, Juniata and Perry Counties each reported between 300 and 40 cases.

In the latest report week, which analyzed flu data collected from January 7-14, fourteen Pennsylvanians died from flu-related illness. The total number of flu-related deaths in the 2017/2018 season is now 32.

A complete listing of current flu cases is listed below, with more information available here.

County Influenza Type TOTAL A B U* 23 0 13 36 ADAMS 221 25 0 246 ALLEGHENY 2730 132 120 2982 ARMSTRONG 88 5 0 93 BEAVER 447 49 0 496 BEDFORD 29 1 0 30 BERKS 745 79 0 824 BLAIR 173 16 0 189 BRADFORD 57 15 0 72 BUCKS 405 91 0 496 BUTLER 332 24 21 377 CAMBRIA 183 18 0 201 CAMERON 27 10 0 37 CARBON 49 16 0 65 CENTRE 202 39 0 241 CHESTER 288 92 0 380 CLARION 56 1 0 57 CLEARFIELD 173 10 0 183 CLINTON 29 4 0 33 COLUMBIA 31 7 0 38 CRAWFORD 140 19 0 159 CUMBERLAND 329 69 0 398 DAUPHIN 368 57 5 430 DELAWARE 452 126 0 578 ELK 73 16 0 89 ERIE 381 29 0 410 FAYETTE 315 15 0 330 FOREST 2 0 0 2 FRANKLIN 204 24 0 228 FULTON 11 2 0 13 GREENE 69 6 0 75 HUNTINGDON 78 3 0 81 INDIANA 181 12 0 193 JEFFERSON 111 12 0 123 JUNIATA 26 1 0 27 LACKAWANNA 117 16 0 133 LANCASTER 541 116 2 659 LAWRENCE 64 13 0 77 LEBANON 162 23 0 185 LEHIGH 560 101 0 661 LUZERNE 282 58 0 340 LYCOMING 81 8 0 89 MCKEAN 21 13 0 34 MERCER 75 4 0 79 MIFFLIN 71 6 0 77 MONROE 93 37 0 130 MONTGOMERY 474 125 2 601 MONTOUR 9 4 0 13 NORTHAMPTON 466 254 0 720 NORTHUMBERLAND 23 17 0 40 PERRY 35 5 0 40 PHILADELPHIA 293 65 3 361 PIKE 15 3 0 18 POTTER 34 36 0 70 SCHUYLKILL 172 11 0 183 SNYDER 20 10 0 30 SOMERSET 46 8 11 65 SUSQUEHANNA 21 5 0 26 TIOGA 28 10 0 38 UNION 18 12 0 30 VENANGO 32 2 0 34 WARREN 23 1 0 24 WASHINGTON 744 28 1 773 WAYNE 56 15 0 71 WESTMORELAND 924 35 6 965 WYOMING 5 5 0 10 YORK 909 83 6 998 All 15442 2154 190 17786