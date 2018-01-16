York County monitors Susquehanna River ice jams

WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Emergency management officials in York County are keeping a close eye on the Susquehanna River.

Ice jams have caused the river to overflow onto roadways and embankments. Some area municipalities have had to close off private and non-major roadways.

“It can be – for awareness, but not to dramatize it – it can be a matter of minutes from when you see water coming up until it comes onto the roadway. It can happen very quickly,” public information officer Mark Walters said.

Fire and police departments are updating the county on river conditions multiple times a day. Officials say the warm temperatures are more of a concern than snowfall.

The agency will continue to monitor the river. They encourage everyone to stay off the ice.