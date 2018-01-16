Turmoil at Pa. Human Relations Commission; discrimination alleged at anti-discrimination agency

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Before the Reverend Martin Luther King Jr. had his dream, Pennsylvania had its Human Relations Commission, which sprung from the Human Relations Act of 1955 and is tasked with fighting discrimination.

“The Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission is the state’s civil rights agency,” Executive Director JoAnn Edwards said during a Jan. 4 appearance on “This Week in Pennsylvania.”

Edwards has been PHRC’s leader since 2011 and was on the show to discuss sexual harassment claims and hate crimes which, she said, are on the rise in schools.

“Students feel more empowered to just come out and say white power,” Edwards said.

But just days after the appearance, Edwards was out of her $140,000 position. A statement from the PHRC press office said she resigned and the commission thanked her for her service. It added that Commissioner Michael Hardiman will take over as executive director on an interim basis. Attempts to reach Edwards and Hardiman were not successful for this story.

On “This Week in Pennsylvania,” Edwards lamented recent and steady cuts to her budget and staff, and she brought charts to show the declines

“It’s not enough to handle the amount of discrimination, hate crimes and incidents occurring in schools effectively across the state,” Edwards said, adding that it’s her job to lobby the legislature and the governor for more funds.

Edwards abrupt resignation is the latest example of the watchdog of human relations struggling with public relations.

When Edwards was appointed, the agency was sued by a longtime staffer who was passed over, he says, because of his race. Kaaba Brunson is African-American and had been with the PHRC for 39 years. His lawsuit is still working its way through the federal courts.

There have been other controversies including media reports of staffers alleging racism, discrimination, and low morale.

So as the nation celebrates its most notable civil rights leader, it’s ironic that the agency tasked with making the King dream come true seems to itself be struggling to make it come true.