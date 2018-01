The Tamburitzan Show is a unique and energetic live performance renowned throughout the world. St. Nicholas Serbian Orthodox Church is presenting this show to the Central PA area as an enrichment to our cultural scene, through offering world class talent and production.

The show will take place at the Middletown Area High School Auditorium, 1155 N. Union Street, Middletown, PA, 17057 on Saturday February 17, 2018. Learn more online or in the video above.