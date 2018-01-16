Something Good: Horse Haven

Nestled in Perry County is a safe haven for horses.

“With most of the horses that are here, it’s a true neglect situation where they did not have access to enough food and water to sustain them,” said Amy Kaunas, executive director of Humane Society of Harrisburg Area.

Now, 10 equestrian beauties have pastures, barns, food, water and plenty of love.

“The most-ready to be adopted and we’ll put them through some training. We’ll get them under saddle and we’ll get them as close as we can to rideable,” Kaunas said.

The nonprofit has 20 other horses under its care.

“They are spread out throughout Pennsylvania and Maryland. We have negotiated either private contracts or foster agreements with different individuals or professional boarding facilities,” Kaunas said.

Why are there so many abandoned or seized horses? Caring for them is not cheap; upkeep is expensive.

“Folks that get a horse turn them out to pasture. During in the spring and summer, they’re eating grass. They get to winter, hay is $4 or $5 a bail, grain $20 or $30 dollars a bag. They’re going through it very quickly and they can’t keep up with it,” Kaunas said. “That’s where we start to see problems.”

“We’ve had many cases where all we’re able to do is get an emergency vet and euthanize the animal on site”

Her message: if you see something, say something, even if you are not a horse expert.

“That’s okay. You don’t have to know. But if you see something, you are not quite sure, it hurts nothing to call us,” she said.

HSHA could use some help with the horses, from financial to fostering, adopting, and supporting those on the farm. A wish list is in the image below.

Online: Humane Society of Harrisburg Area