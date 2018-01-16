Snow creates slick driving conditions in Dauphin County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Traffic was building up on side streets off of I-81 in Dauphin County from Monday’s snow. According to dispatchers, many car wrecks were reported along Crooked Hill Road in Susquehanna Township. There were not many details other than the fact that officials have been trying to get a salt truck on that road, and it did drive by around 6 PM.

Traffic was backed up and road crews recommend avoiding the area until it can get clear. Otherwise, I-81 is looking good. Drivers are going at a slow and steady pace. State Police say they haven’t had any major issues on the highway. Although the roads are still slick, they say be careful if you are driving tonight.

At about 6 PM about an inch and a half of light snow has fallen, and is sticking to roads. Drive safely, keep your headlights on, and use caution on area roads.