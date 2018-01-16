Republican lawmakers introduce bills to fight overregulation

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Republican members of the House announced five pieces of legislation on Tuesday, designed at fighting against what they call overregulation in the state.

The House State Government Committee introduced their Regulatory Overreach Report, a compilation of findings from a series of public hearings with employees, organizations and experts on state regulatory policy.

The bills include House Bill 1792, which would give the General Assembly the ability to initiate the repeal of any state regulation in effect by concurrent resolution.

House Bill 1237 would require the General Assembly to vote on a concurrent resolution to approve an economically significant regulation in order for that regulation to go into effect.

Rep. Kristin Phillips-Hill introduced House Bill 209, which would establish the Independent Office of Repealer. That office would review existing regulations, receive and process recommendations, and make recommendations to the General Assembly, the governor, and executive agencies for repeal.

“If this office does its job correctly, that means we will get rid of those regulations that are on the books that are duplicative, burdensome, and slowing down business in the commonwealth,” Phillips-Hill said. “And the rest of the legislation in this package will be put in place to ensure that, going forward, we don’t make those same mistakes again.”

If House Bill 209 passes, the Independent Office of Repealer would be established for just five years.