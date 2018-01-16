Police seek tips in Harrisburg bank robbery

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – City police are asking for help to identify a suspect in a bank robbery last week.

Investigators on Tuesday released surveillance photos from the Belco Community Credit Union in the 200 block of South Front Street. They said the man in the photos demanded money Thursday around 11:45 a.m.

The man is in his mid to late 20s, and about 6’0″ tall with an average build. He was wearing jeans, a grey hooded sweatshirt, and a reflective work vest.

Anyone with information should call city detectives at 717-255-3162 or county dispatch at 717-558-6900 and ask for a Harrisburg detective.

A Crime Stoppers reward may be eligible for information leading to the arrest in the case.