Police: DUI driver had child, 1, in car

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County woman is accused of drunken driving while a 1-year-old child was in her car.

Erin M. Pearson, 25, of Lititz, is charged with DUI and endangering the welfare of a child.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police said when Pearson was stopped in Warwick Township early Tuesday, the child was in the back seat, a six-pack of hard cider was one the front seat, and an empty can was on the floor of the car.

Pearson failed a field sobriety test and was taken into custody. A breath test indicated her blood-alcohol level was .168 percent, more than twice the legal limit of .08.

Police did not disclose her relationship to the child.