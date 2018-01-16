Police: 2 sought for shoplifting cartload of meat

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking for help to identify two women suspected of stealing several hundred dollars worth of meat from a grocery store in Susquehanna Township.

Township police released surveillance photos of their suspects on Tuesday.

The women walked out of the Weis Markets store in the 3800 block of Union Deposit Road with a shopping cart full of meat around 11:13 a.m. Monday. They placed the meat in the bed of a pickup truck and drove off, police said.

Anyone with information should call Detective Meier at 717-909-9246 or email smeier@susquehannatwp.com.