Perry County Council of the Arts: Novel Workshop

Aspiring to write a novel? The Perry County Council of the Arts and award-winning authors will help you with the structure and know how to make your publishing dreams a reality. We’ll take a look at a novel published by graduates of the program.
Aspiring to write a novel? The Perry County Council of the Arts and award-winning authors will help you with the structure and know how to make your publishing dreams a reality. We’ll take a look at a novel published by graduates of the program.
Advertisement
Advertisement