Perry County Council of the Arts: Novel Workshop

By Published:

Aspiring to write a novel? The Perry County Council of the Arts and award-winning authors will help you with the structure and know how to make your publishing dreams a reality. We’ll take a look at a novel published by graduates of the program.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s