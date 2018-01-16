Pennsylvania says flu cases have increased ‘sharply’

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health says information from hospital emergency rooms medical providers indicate that flu activity has increased sharply from past weeks.

More than 17,000 people in the state have been sickened by flu since the beginning of October. Fourteen flu-associated deaths were reported during the second week of the year, bringing the total to 32. Twelve deaths were reported in the first week of 2018.

York County has 998 confirmed flu cases so far this year, the second highest of all Pennsylvania counties. Lancaster County has 659 cases, Dauphin County has 430, and Cumberland County has 398. Adams County has 246 cases, Franklin County has 228, and Lebanon County has 185.

The Health Department said the numbers represent only those cases that have had a positive laboratory test for flu. It said the numbers represent only a fraction of flu illnesses since most people do not go to a doctor or are not tested.