PennDOT crews working around the clock to keep roadways in good condition during snowfall

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT road crews are working 12 hour shifts to keep up with snowfall and freezing temperatures that are

impacting highways and roads in the region.

PennDOT spokesman Mike Crochunis says the goal is to get ready for the morning commute. “As the temperatures go down overnight and traffic drops off on some of the less

traveled roads,” said Crochunis, “We will use more anti-skid material and road salt as needed, to get more traction out there.”

Janyle Davis of Harrisburg says he has some concerns about his morning drive to work. “I’m not worried about my driving,” said Davis,

“It is those people who drive to fast and are not considerate of others, that scares me.” Davis says he hopes the roads are in good

shape when he wakes up on Wednesday morning.

Crochunis says crews will put a lot of time on highways in the region and state roads that may accumulate more slush during the

overnight snowfall, because they will have less traffic during that time. “We will plow in areas where needed,” said Crochunis, “But drivers

need to be careful, and give themselves more space between cars in front of them.”