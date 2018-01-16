Narcan controversial?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Statistics show 13 people die every day in Pennsylvania of an opioid overdose. The state ranks as one of the 5 worst for opioid abuse in the nation. There is a drug called Naloxone, which is known by its brand name, Narcan, that is saving people from overdosing from opioids.

The drug has saved tens of thousands of lives during this epidemic, but some abc27 viewers have emailed us to ask a harsh question, why should emergency responders keep saving the same people over and over again? The cost varies widely from $20 to $40 a dose. Emily Sullivan is a recovering opioid addict, and shares what the drug does to someone who has overdosed. “It kind of feels like you just want to crawl out of your skin. You feel dehydrated,” said Sullivan.

That’s what it feels like to be “Narcanned.” Sullivan has been through it multiple times. It’s sprayed in the nose, or injected into the thigh or abdomen. In the throws of her addiction, did she feel she was taking less of a risk because she knew Narcan could bring her back? “I’ve never heard that. I’ve never heard anyone say, ‘Well if I do too much they’ll be able to Narcan me.’ No one ever plans on doing too much. No one ever thinks that it’s going to be too much,” said Sullivan.

Jack Carroll is the Executive Director of the Cumberland-Perry Drug and Alcohol Commission. He says we all have to remember addicts are human beings with a “disease,” not a “moral failing.” “It hurts me every time I hear that comment or read that comment in the newspaper or online,” said Carroll. “What I would say is we do it because it’s the right thing to do.”

Carroll believes if you or a family member has chronic pain and takes a prescription opioid on an ongoing basis, there’s a risk you could overdose accidentally. He advises keeping Naloxone in your medicine cabinet. It is now available in pharmacies without a prescription.

Our goal with these reports is to help. Navigating how to get into recovery can be complicated.

There is a phone number you can call, 1-800-622-HELP (4357), it’s a hotline that’s staffed by trained professionals. You can call 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.