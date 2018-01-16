Man headed to trial after boy, 10, shot sister, 6

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg man is headed to trial for leaving a stolen gun in a home where a 10-year-old boy found it and shot his 6-year-old sister.

Tremayne James, 24, is charged with receiving stolen property, endangering the welfare of children, reckless endangerment, and related charges. Those charges were held for court after a preliminary hearing on Tuesday.

James is a convicted felon who is not allowed to have guns. He is accused of hiding the .40-caliber handgun at a home in the 1100 block of Cloverly Road where the 10-year-old boy was able to find it.

Prosecutors said the boy thought the gun was a toy when he shot his sister in the chest on Dec. 7, critically injuring her.

Police said the gun had been reported stolen in Susquehanna Township.