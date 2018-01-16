Light snow develops today, continues tonight, 2-5″ through Wednesday morning

Today’s clipper is already bringing some fine snow to parts of the area as we wake up on this Tuesday. The light snow will continue to overspread the region during the morning, with areas along and northwest of I-81 seeing the first steady snow after 8am. The snow may take a while to develop across the Harrisburg area and points south and east. By lunchtime, light snow will overspread Harrisburg and York and Lancaster Counties will see some snow start to stick during the afternoon. Temperatures will be right around the freezing mark this afternoon. As the light snow develops across the region, it will turn into a snowy evening commute for most areas. The snow will then continue to fall this evening and overnight. It will finally exit the region by 9am tomorrow morning leaving behind 2-5″ across the region. The evening commute tonight and morning commute tomorrow will be the most impacted. Behind the clipper, tomorrow will bring clearing skies and breezy conditions with highs in the upper 20s.

The rest of the week will feature warmer weather with highs back into the 40s by Friday. Much of the end of the week will also feature plenty of sunshine. The weekend looks dry and mild too, with highs approaching 50 degrees both days. The next shot at some precipitation will come in the form of some rain late Monday as temperatures stay mild. If you like snow, enjoy today and tonight…it could stay mild for a while!