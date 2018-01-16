Honda Accord named North American Car of the Year

DETROIT (AP) – Automotive journalists have crowned the Honda Accord the North American Car of the Year for the first time.

The 10th-generation Accord edged out the Kia Stinger and Toyota Camry for the award, which was announced Monday at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. The award program, now in its 24th year, has twice gone to the Honda Civic.

The new Accord, which went on sale last fall, is among many revamped car models hoping to snare buyers as sales fall and SUVs rise.

The Volvo XC60 took the top prize in the utility category and the Lincoln Navigator for trucks. Other utility finalists were the Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Honda Odyssey, and Navigator beat the Chevrolet Colorado and Ford Expedition.